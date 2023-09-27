TNI Morning News Headlines – September 27, 2023

➡️Six more scrub typhus cases detected in Sundargarh district taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 250.
➡️AYUSH students hold massive protest at Lower PMG Square in Bhubaneswar.
➡️NIA conducts search operations at more than 51 locations belonging to the associates of Lawrence Bishnoi, Bambiha and Arsh Dalla gangs across the nation in Khalistan-gangster nexus case.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir: Explosion inside a vehicle at Larkipora in Anantnag.
➡️PM Modi to participate in event to mark 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat Summit today.
➡️Mobile internet services suspended for five days in Manipur. The curbs will remain effective in the State till 7.45 pm on October 1.
➡️Hangzhou Asian Games: India’s Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan win GOLD in the Women’s 25-metre Pistol team event. This is the fourth gold for India.
➡️Hangzhou Asian Games: India’s Sift Samra bags gold and Ashi Chouksey bags bronze medal in the 50-metre Rifle 3 positions event.
➡️Asian Games: Indian women 25m pistol team strike gold, 50m rifle 3-position women’s team bags silver.
➡️Gold for Sift Samra and bronze medal for Ashi Chouksey in the 50m Rifle 3 positions women’s individual event in Hangzhou Asian Games.
➡️Sensex falls 202.34 points to 65,743.13 in early trade; Nifty declines 60.55 points to 19,604.15.
➡️New York: 26-year-old tech CEO found dead in her Baltimore apartment.
➡️Over 100 killed in fire at wedding hall in Iraq.
