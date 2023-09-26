TNI Evening News Headlines – September 26, 2023

➡️ 24 test positive for Scrub Typhus in Sundargarh, total cases mount to 244.
➡️ World’s largest Hindu temple outside India in modern era to be inaugurated on October 8 in New Jersey.
➡️ Enforcement Directorate (ED) attaches assets worth over Rs 1 crore of Sunheaven Agro India in PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) case.
➡️ ED files second supplementary chargesheet against ex-Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Pravat Biswal, others.
➡️ Actress Waheeda Rehman bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year.
➡️ Indian envoy to UN highlights ongoing situation in Myanmar at Human Rights Council session.
➡️ EAM Dr S Jaishankar addresses the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
➡️ Government extends support to exporters under RoDTEP scheme till June 30, 2024: Commerce Ministry statement.
➡️ PM Modi speaks at G20 University Connect Finale at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi.
➡️ Prime Minister today distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under Rozgar Mela.
➡️ Arrest warrant issued against former finance minister of Punjab Manpreet Singh Badal in connection with a corruption case.
➡️ Asian Games: Indian Women’s Hockey team gears up for campaign opener against Singapore.
➡️ India’s Equestrian Dressage Team wins Gold at the Asian Games after 41 long years, making it their first Gold medal in Equestrian after the 1982 Games in Delhi.
