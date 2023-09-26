TNI Evening News Headlines – September 26, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
India’s Equestrian Dressage Team wins Gold at Asian Games after 41 long years, making it their first Gold in Equestrian after 1982 Games.
➡️ 24 test positive for Scrub Typhus in Sundargarh, total cases mount to 244.
➡️ World’s largest Hindu temple outside India in modern era to be inaugurated on October 8 in New Jersey.
➡️ Enforcement Directorate (ED) attaches assets worth over Rs 1 crore of Sunheaven Agro India in PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) case.
➡️ ED files second supplementary chargesheet against ex-Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Pravat Biswal, others.
➡️ Actress Waheeda Rehman bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year.
➡️ Indian envoy to UN highlights ongoing situation in Myanmar at Human Rights Council session.
Related Posts

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: India’s Match Schedule,…

TNI Morning News Headlines – September 26, 2023

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ EAM Dr S Jaishankar addresses the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
➡️ Government extends support to exporters under RoDTEP scheme till June 30, 2024: Commerce Ministry statement.
➡️ PM Modi speaks at G20 University Connect Finale at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi.
➡️ Prime Minister today distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under Rozgar Mela.
➡️ Arrest warrant issued against former finance minister of Punjab Manpreet Singh Badal in connection with a corruption case.
➡️ Asian Games: Indian Women’s Hockey team gears up for campaign opener against Singapore.
➡️ India’s Equestrian Dressage Team wins Gold at the Asian Games after 41 long years, making it their first Gold medal in Equestrian after the 1982 Games in Delhi.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.