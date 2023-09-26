TNI Morning News Headlines – September 26, 2023

➡️Members of 662 category college teachers’ association protest outside residences of all MLAs and Ministers demanding equal pay for equal work.
➡️1,771 drowning deaths in Odisha in last 3 years: Government.
➡️Over Rs 186 crore penalty collected from twin city traffic rule violators in 3 years.
➡️Bengaluru bandh today as farmers unions protest against Cauvery water release.
➡️Online submission of documents for admission to World Skill Center 2023-24 Batch will start from 11.00 AM of September 26 (Tuesday) and continue till 11.00 PM of September 30.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations.
➡️PM Modi unveiled a 72-foot statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in Delhi.
➡️India to become 3rd largest economy by 2030, UP to play major role in it: MSME minister Narayan Rane.
➡️Asian Games: Harmanpreet scores four as Indian men thrash Singapore 16-1 in second match in hockey.
➡️India’s Neha Thakur wins silver medal in girl’s dinghy sailing event at Asian Games.
➡️Sensex falls 98.14 points to 65,925.55 in early trade; Nifty declines 18.75 points to 19,655.80.
➡️Rupee falls 8 paise to 83.21 against US dollar in early trade.
