ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: India’s Match Schedule, Venues, and Free Live Streaming Details

TNI Sports Bureau: India boasts a remarkable cricket history with two World Cup victories in 1983 and 2011, making them the first team to win the tournament on home soil. Additionally, they were the runners-up in 2003 and reached the semifinals on four occasions (1987, 1996, 2015, 2019).
Here is the schedule and venues for India’s matches:
- October 8: India vs Australia in Chennai at 2:00 PM
- October 11: India vs Afghanistan in Delhi at 2:00 PM
- October 14: India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad at 2:00 PM
- October 19: India vs Bangladesh in Pune at 2:00 PM
- October 22: India vs New Zealand in Dharamsala at 2:00 PM
- October 29: India vs England in Lucknow at 2:00 PM
- November 2: India vs Sri Lanka in Mumbai at 2:00 PM
- November 5: India vs South Africa in Kolkata at 2:00 PM
- November 12: India vs Netherlands in Bengaluru at 2:00 PM
The semifinals will be held in Mumbai and Kolkata, with Ahmedabad hosting the final match of the 2023 World Cup.
Where to Watch for Free:
Cricket enthusiasts can live stream the Cricket World Cup 2023 matches for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app, accessible exclusively through the mobile app.
