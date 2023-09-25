TNI Evening News Headlines – September 25, 2023

➡️ Commissionerate Police collected Rs 186,04,55,440 from 18,52,394 persons in three years for violating traffic rules.
➡️ Odisha Jail staff launch fast-on-to-death stir over the 5-point charter of demands.
➡️ ASHA workers hold massive protest in Bhubaneswar, demanding regular job, pension.
➡️ Anubhav-Varsha marital discord: Anubhav Mohanty and Varsha Priyadarshini appeared before the SDJM court in Bhubaneswar for a mutual understanding today.
➡️ Mahanga double murder case: Salepur JMFC court directed to continue murder & conspiracy cases against Pratap Jena.
➡️ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Monday inaugurated the Bharat Drone Shakti – 2023 event and formally inducted the C-295 transport aircraft into the Indian Air Force.
➡️ AIADMK announces to break alliance with BJP in Tamil Nadu.
➡️ Sensex advances 14.54 points to settle at 66,023.69; Nifty ends almost flat at 19,674.55.
➡️ Rupee falls 20 paise to close at 83.14 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️ Indian women’s cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs to win its maiden Asian Games Gold medal in cricket in Hangzhou on Monday.
➡️ The men’s team bagged Gold in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team event with a world record score of 1893.7 at the 10m range at 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.
➡️ Asian Games: Rower Parminder Singh happy win bronze for India.
➡️Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dalla’s links with LeT and Pakistan’s ISI uncovered.
