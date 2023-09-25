TNI Morning News Headlines – September 25, 2023

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik rates PM Modi 8 out of 10 for his foreign policy & anti-corruption stance: Naveen at Odisha Literary Festival (OLF) 2023.
➡️BJD MLA from Nimapada, Samir Dash faces stiff resistance and protest in his Constituency. Incident occurred in Bedapur, Gop.
➡️Woman gangraped, killed by supari killers hired by husband in Keonjhar Dist.
➡️Bharat Drone Shakti-2023 exhibition held at the Hindon Air Base in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.
➡️The University Grants Commission (UGC) is organising a ‘G20 University Connect’ event on September 26. PM Modi will interact with the Vice-Chancellors, principals, faculty members and students of the universities and colleges at Bharat Mandapam: UGC.
➡️N Chandrababu Naidu’s plea seeking to quash FIR In Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Scam Case mentioned before Supreme Court.
➡️Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri flags off India’s first green hydrogen fuel cell bus at Kartavya Path in Delhi.
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand at around 8:35 am today: National Center for Seismology.
Related Posts
➡️Maharashtra: Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan visited the residence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai to attend Ganpati puja.
➡️Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha shared their wedding pictures today on social media.
➡️Hangzhou Asian Games: India’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins bronze medal in men’s 10M Air Rifle.
➡️Asian Games 2023: Indian 10m air rifle team clinches Gold with world record score.
➡️Hangzhou Asian Games: Ramita Ashi Chouksey who won two medals in the Women’s Air Rifle event.
➡️India take unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match ODI Series vs Australia with a win in 2nd ODI.
➡️India demolish Australia in 2nd ODI, clinch three-match series by 2-0.
➡️Canadian Parliament gives standing ovation to a Nazi who killed Jews.
➡️Turkey neutralises 605 ‘terrorists’ in Operation Claw-Lock in Iraq.
Comments are closed.