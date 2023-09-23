TNI Evening News Headlines – September 23, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Sachin Tendulkar presented Indian cricket team jersey - written “Namo 1” in back to PM Narendra Modi at the event in Varanasi, UP.
➡️IMD predicts Cyclonic circulation around September 29, Low pressure in subsequent 48 hours.
➡️Primary teachers’ protest put on hold after discussion with the Chief Minister’s Office.
➡️CBI today issued chargesheet against former Odisha MLA Prabhat Ranjan Biswal and his wife Laxmi Bilasini Biswal in connection with Seashore chit fund scam.
➡️Fire breaks out in Humsafar Express, no casualty reported so far.
➡️First meeting of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ committee under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind begins today.
Cyclonic Circulation in Odisha by September 29

TNI Morning News Headlines – September 23, 2023

➡️Chandrababu Naidu moves Supreme Court seeking to quash FIR against him in connection with Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Scam Case.
➡️BJP’s ABVP wins 3 out of 4 posts including President Post. Congress’s NSUI won just 1 seat while AAP defeated on all seats.
➡️Team India entrance in the opening ceremony of Asian Games 2023 in China with India’s flag-bearers Harmanpreet Singh and Lovlina Borgohain.
➡️18 Indian sailors stranded in violence-hit Yemen brought back to India: Ministry of External Affairs.
