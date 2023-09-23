TNI Evening News Headlines – September 23, 2023

➡️IMD predicts Cyclonic circulation around September 29, Low pressure in subsequent 48 hours.
➡️Primary teachers’ protest put on hold after discussion with the Chief Minister’s Office.
➡️CBI today issued chargesheet against former Odisha MLA Prabhat Ranjan Biswal and his wife Laxmi Bilasini Biswal in connection with Seashore chit fund scam.
➡️Fire breaks out in Humsafar Express, no casualty reported so far.
➡️First meeting of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ committee under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind begins today.
➡️Chandrababu Naidu moves Supreme Court seeking to quash FIR against him in connection with Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Scam Case.
➡️BJP’s ABVP wins 3 out of 4 posts including President Post. Congress’s NSUI won just 1 seat while AAP defeated on all seats.
➡️Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar presented Indian cricket team jersey – written “Namo 1” in back to PM Narendra Modi at the event marking the foundation stone laying of an international cricket stadium in Varanasi, UP.
➡️Team India entrance in the opening ceremony of Asian Games 2023 in China with India’s flag-bearers Harmanpreet Singh and Lovlina Borgohain.
➡️18 Indian sailors stranded in violence-hit Yemen brought back to India: Ministry of External Affairs.
