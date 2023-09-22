TNI Morning News Headlines – September 22, 2023

➡️ Odisha Assembly monsoon session begins, Pramila Mallik elected unopposed as first woman Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly.
➡️ 10 more gates of Hirakud dam opened; excess water now being discharged through 16 gates.
➡️ Total Scrub Typhus cases mounts to 211 in Sundargarh, triggers concern.
➡️ Activists of ‘Mo Dal’ stage massive protest in front of Odisha Assembly on the first day of the Monsoon session.
➡️ Cyclonic storm may develop over Bay of Bengal in October first week.
➡️ Women Reservation Bill passed in Rajya Sabha. 215 MPs vote in favour and No MPs vote against it.
➡️ 669 MPs voted in favour of the Historic Women Reservation Bill ; Only 2 MPs voted against it. AIMIM is the only party that opposed the bill.
➡️ Kashmiri separatist Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will be allowed to offer Friday prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid after 4 years of house arrest: Mosque management committee.
➡️ ACB Court in Vijayawada extends former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s remand for two more days.
➡️ Chandrayaan-3 lander, rover set to ‘wake up’ from ‘sleep’ on moon.
➡️ Indian stocks back in green after three straight day losses.
➡️ Indian men’s table tennis team wins 3-0 against Yemen in opening Group F tie Asian Games.
➡️ iPhone Series 15 sales begin in India, buyers queue up since 4am at Apple stores.
➡️ Sensex climbs 187.71 points to 66,417.95 in early trade; Nifty advances 49.8 points to 19,792.15.
➡️ Rupee rises 38 paise to 82.75 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Pakistan’s general elections to be held in last week of January 2024: Election Commission.
