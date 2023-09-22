Odisha Govt presents Rs 28,200 Cr Supplementary Budget

Bhubaneshwar TNI Bureau: In a significant development on the first day of the Odisha Assembly’s monsoon session, State Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha presented a Supplementary Budget totaling Rs 28,200 crore for the financial year 2023-24. This supplementary budget is intended to address various key areas of expenditure, aiming to promote development and welfare in the state.

The Rs. 28,200 crore supplementary budget is distributed across several sectors as follows:

Administrative Expenditure: Rs. 2,864 crore

Disaster Management Funds: Rs. 4,664 crore

Transfer to Local Bodies: Rs. 572 crore

Programme Expenditure: Rs. 20,100 crore

A noteworthy aspect of this budget is that a substantial portion, approximately 71%, is dedicated to enhancing Programme Expenditure. Within the Programme Expenditure category, Rs. 10,684 crore (about 53%) is allocated to the Social Sector, Rs. 8,473 crores (around 42%) to the Economic Sector, and Rs. 943 crore (approximately 5%) to the General Services sector. This means that a substantial Rs. 19,157 crore (95%) of the budget is directed toward developmental expenditure within the Programme Expenditure category.

The Supplementary Budget primarily emphasizes various key areas, including universal quality healthcare, education transformation, women’s empowerment, rural connectivity, agriculture, irrigation, industries, infrastructure, sports, and other priority sectors.

The key allocations under Programme Expenditure in this budget include:

Education, Sports, and Skill Development: Rs. 3,651 crores

Social Security & Mission Shakti: Rs. 1,554 crores

Energy, IT, Commerce, Transport, and R&D sectors: Rs. 1,262 crores

ST & SC Development and Minority & Backward Class Welfare: Rs. 1,136 crores

Public healthcare: Rs. 862 crores

Irrigation, farmers’ welfare, and food security: Rs. 2,091 crores

For Administrative Expenditure, an additional fund of Rs. 2,864 crore has been allocated to cover expenses related to salaries, dearness allowance, arrear salaries of judicial officers, and asset maintenance, among other items.

Moreover, this Supplementary Budget introduces new schemes and initiatives with allocations as follows:

Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha: Rs. 1,302 crores

Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LACCMI) scheme: Rs. 556 crores

Construction of additional classrooms in schools through PRIs: Rs. 153 crores

Mukhyamantri Chhatra Chhatri Paridhana Yojana: Rs. 110 crores

Odisha Birth & Death Registration System (OBDRS): Rs. 12 crores

Odisha Metro Rail Transport: Rs. 210 crores

Odisha Transport Drivers & Workers Welfare Scheme: Rs. 21 crores

Jagruti: Rs. 38 crores

IT Connectivity to Gram Panchayats (GPs): Rs. 252 crores

Operation and Management of Block Level Bus Stands: Rs. 14 crores

SUDAKSHYA: Rs. 9 crores

Additionally, allocations have been made for various departments and initiatives, with a significant focus on disaster management, education, water resources, and women’s empowerment.

The Supplementary Budget, which is geared toward enhancing the state’s developmental and welfare activities, also includes provisions for elections, housing advances for government employees, and various infrastructure projects.

With this budget tabled in the Odisha Assembly, the state government aims to propel its agenda for growth and betterment, addressing the needs and priorities of its citizens. The Assembly session is adjourned until Monday following the presentation of the Supplementary Budget.