TNI Evening News Headlines – September 02, 2023

➡️Senior BJD Leader and Former Speaker of Odisha Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro Passes Away at 74.
➡️Bhubaneswar to host India vs Qatar FIFA-AFC Joint Qualifier Tie.
➡️Orissa High Court orders Crime Branch probe into OSSC question paper leak.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced an assistance of Rs 5 Crore for Himachal Pradesh.
➡️Odisha CM felicitates javelin star Kishore Jena with a cash award of Rs 50 Lakhs for remarkable achievement at the World Athletics Championship.
➡️CM Shri Naveen Patnaik today dedicated 190 new police vehicles in the service of the people.
Related Posts
➡️Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
➡️Aditya-L1 will now slowly raise its orbit and finally reach the L1 point after 125 days.
➡️Chandrayaan3 Mission: Pragyan Rover has travelled 100 meters on Lunar Surface.
➡️Centre Forms Eight-Member Committee to Examine ‘One Nation, One Election’.
➡️Violence Persists in Maharashtra’s Jalna as Maratha Quota Protesters Clash with Police.
➡️INDvsPAK Asia Cup 2023: India 266/10 in 48.5 overs, set a 267-run target for Pakistan. The match has been called off. Pakistan and India share points with the rain cutting off a promising contest: ICC.
Comments are closed.