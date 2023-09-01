Dr. Lingaraj Nath unveils ‘Doctors Don’t Know Everything’: A Fresh Take on Holistic Wellness

AMRI Hospital announced launch of the book by renowned cardiologist Dr Lingaraj Nath. The book is titled ‘Doctors Don’t Know Everything’. This is india’s first book on self health and patient advocacy told in a realistic manner with patient point of view as focal point, explained Dr Nath. In this Era of multiple source of confusing health informations, complex specialist consultation and fake digital health news the health consumer is often left confused what to follow or what to believe.

To have a guiding light for better health care this book is going to be the most important reference point. When medicine focuses on only physical health through machines and surgeries ignoring the social and emotional health the final results are often sub optimal, says Dr Lingaraj Nath.

The book launch function was attended by medical superintendent Dr siddharth mishra, unit HR head Ms Rajashree and large gatherings of people. The vote of thanks was given by ms smrutirekha Barik. The book is published by Hay House Publishers and now available in all leading bookstores in odisha as well as other states.

Hay House Publishers India has announced the launch of “Doctors Don’t Know Everything,” a transformative work that delves deep into holistic wellness. This book doesn’t just shine a light on the challenges of the modern medical landscape but also empowers readers to actively participate in their health journey.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

About “Doctors Don’t Know Everything” ‘This book, in a simple yet profound manner, captures the true essence of wellness — physical, emotional, and spiritual.’

Going beyond the doctor-patient dynamic, the book emphasizes holistic living as a shared responsibility. Dr. Nath offers readers invaluable insights into forestalling clinical errors, handling common medical issues, and even assisting others without always seeking specialist consultations.

In essence, “Doctors Don’t Know Everything” is an invitation to embrace and nurture our most treasured assets—health and wellness, with a renewed approach.

These themes resonate deeply in today’s fast-paced world, where individuals often juggle multiple responsibilities and face numerous health challenges. ‘Doctors Don’t Know Everything’ serves as a guide, illuminating the path toward holistic health and well-being.