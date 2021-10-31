TNI Morning News Headlines – October 31, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 488 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 285 quarantine and 203 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 250 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (54).

➡️ As many as 69,675 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (2), Mayurbhanj (1) and Puri (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,333.

➡️ Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary using 20kg of Iron on Puri beach.

➡️ Eviction of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration’s old building in Puri underway.

➡️ Congress workers hurl eggs at Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s car in Bhubaneswar over Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident.

➡️ Students’ wing of BJD takes out cycle rally protesting against petrol & diesel price hike.

India News

➡️ India reports 12,830 new COVID-19 cases, 14,667 recoveries and 446 deaths in the last 24 hrs. Active caseload stands at 1,59,272 (lowest in 247 days). Total recoveries stands at 3,36,55,842, Death toll at 4,58,186.

➡️ 1,06,14,40,335 doses of COVID vaccine administered in the country so far.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ 60,83,19,915 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 30th October 2021. Of these, 11,35,142 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Kerala reports 7,427 new Covid cases and 62 deaths in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ Uttarakhand: 11 people died, 4 injured in a road accident at Bulhad-Baila road in Chakrata tehsil of Dehradun district.

➡️ Iron Lady of India: India pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.

➡️ India can supply 5 billion Covaxin dosages to world after WHO’s approval.

➡️ Mortal remains of Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest beside his father Rajkumar’s grave.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 245.4 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.97 Million.

➡️ India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meet in Rome, discuss ‘Global Strategic Partnership’.

➡️ PM Modi to talk climate at G20 meet today, destination Glasgow next for COP26.

➡️ Pakistan allows Taliban-appointed envoys to take charge in Afghan embassies: Report.

➡️ China’s Covid-19 outbreak developing rapidly, virus control situation complicated, says health official.