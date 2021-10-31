TNI Morning News Headlines – October 31, 2021

Key News Headlines of October 31, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary using 20kg of Iron on Puri beach.
149

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 488 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 285 quarantine and 203 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 250 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (54).

➡️ As many as 69,675 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (2), Mayurbhanj (1) and Puri (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,333.

➡️ Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary using 20kg of Iron on Puri beach.

➡️ Eviction of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration’s old building in Puri underway.

➡️ Congress workers hurl eggs at Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s car in Bhubaneswar over Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident.

➡️ Students’ wing of BJD takes out cycle rally protesting against petrol & diesel price hike.

India News

➡️ India reports 12,830 new COVID-19 cases, 14,667 recoveries and 446 deaths in the last 24 hrs. Active caseload stands at 1,59,272 (lowest in 247 days). Total recoveries stands at 3,36,55,842, Death toll at 4,58,186.

➡️ 1,06,14,40,335 doses of COVID vaccine administered in the country so far.

Related Posts

Odisha Covid Analysis – October 31, 2021

TNI Evening News Headlines – October 30, 2021

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ 60,83,19,915 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 30th October 2021. Of these, 11,35,142 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Kerala reports 7,427 new Covid cases and 62 deaths in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ Uttarakhand: 11 people died, 4 injured in a road accident at Bulhad-Baila road in Chakrata tehsil of Dehradun district.

➡️ Iron Lady of India: India pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.

➡️ India can supply 5 billion Covaxin dosages to world after WHO’s approval.

➡️ Mortal remains of Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest beside his father Rajkumar’s grave.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 245.4 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.97 Million.

➡️ India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meet in Rome, discuss ‘Global Strategic Partnership’.

➡️ PM Modi to talk climate at G20 meet today, destination Glasgow next for COP26.

➡️ Pakistan allows Taliban-appointed envoys to take charge in Afghan embassies: Report.

➡️ China’s Covid-19 outbreak developing rapidly, virus control situation complicated, says health official.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.