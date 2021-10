Insight Bureau: Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena fell sick during his tour to Phulbani. He was initially treated at the Phulbani Circuit House and then airlifted to Bhubaneswar.

Pratap Jena is currently admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He is having fever and low blood pressure. He was having some breathing problem owing to cough, it’s learnt.