Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 488 new Covid cases, 4 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 77 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.70%. 490 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

69,675 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,333.

Khordha reported 250 new Covid cases followed by Cuttack (54) in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – October 31, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 488

🔶 0-18 years – 77

🔶 New Recoveries – 490

🔶 Samples Tested – 69,675 (68,705 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.70% (0.54% Yesterday)

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

#TheNewsInsight

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (250) and Cuttack (54).

🔷 Daily Deaths – Khordha (2), Mayurbhanj (1) and Puri (1).

#TNI #Insight

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 21994343

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1041457

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1028697

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 4374

🔶 Death in Odisha – 8,333