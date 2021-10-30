TNI Morning News Headlines – October 30, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 374 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 218 quarantine and 156 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reports 182 fresh Covid cases followed by Mayurbhanj (22).
➡️ As many as 68,705 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.
➡️ Mamita Murder Case: BJP observes 12-hour bandh in four districts – Boudh, Balasore, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur & and 6-hour bandh in Bhadrak.
➡️ BJP workers hit streets in different districts in Odisha demanding arrest and removal of Minister Dibyashankar Mishra.
➡️ Low Pressure forms over Bay of Bengal; coastal and interior Odisha likely to receive rainfall till November 1.
India News
➡️India reports 14,313 new COVID19 cases, 549 deaths and 13,543 recoveries in last 24 hours.
➡️Active caseload stands at 1,61,555; total recoveries at 3,36,41,175.
➡️ DRDO, Indian Air Force jointly flight tested indigenously developed Long-Range Bomb successfully from aerial platform.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Vatican City to meet Pope Francis.
➡️ Police remove barricades at Ghazipur Border, farm protests continue.
➡️ Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan walks out of jail after three weeks.
➡️ Voting for Bypoll in Assam, West Bengal, Meghalaya & Mizoram begins today.
➡️ Reliance announces JioPhone Next jointly designed by Jio & Google.
World News
➡️ Modi taking impressive Climate Actions: British Envoy on Glasgow Summit.
➡️ Global Legislators to demand tough stand on China from G20 Countries.
➡️ Golden Girl Tajamul Islam from Kashmir, creates history by winning the Gold medal for India in World kickboxing Championship in Egypt.
➡️ T20 World Cup: ICC seeks probe into crowd behaviour in Dubai.
➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 246 Million.
