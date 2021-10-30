TNI Morning News Headlines – October 30, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 374 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 218 quarantine and 156 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 182 fresh Covid cases followed by Mayurbhanj (22).

➡️ As many as 68,705 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Mamita Murder Case: BJP observes 12-hour bandh in four districts – Boudh, Balasore, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur & and 6-hour bandh in Bhadrak.

➡️ BJP workers hit streets in different districts in Odisha demanding arrest and removal of Minister Dibyashankar Mishra.

➡️ Low Pressure forms over Bay of Bengal; coastal and interior Odisha likely to receive rainfall till November 1.

India News

➡️India reports 14,313 new COVID19 cases, 549 deaths and 13,543 recoveries in last 24 hours.

➡️Active caseload stands at 1,61,555; total recoveries at 3,36,41,175.

➡️ DRDO, Indian Air Force jointly flight tested indigenously developed Long-Range Bomb successfully from aerial platform.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Vatican City to meet Pope Francis.

➡️ Police remove barricades at Ghazipur Border, farm protests continue.

➡️ Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan walks out of jail after three weeks.

➡️ Voting for Bypoll in Assam, West Bengal, Meghalaya & Mizoram begins today.

➡️ Reliance announces JioPhone Next jointly designed by Jio & Google.

World News

➡️ Modi taking impressive Climate Actions: British Envoy on Glasgow Summit.

➡️ Global Legislators to demand tough stand on China from G20 Countries.

➡️ Golden Girl Tajamul Islam from Kashmir, creates history by winning the Gold medal for India in World kickboxing Championship in Egypt.

➡️ T20 World Cup: ICC seeks probe into crowd behaviour in Dubai.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 246 Million.