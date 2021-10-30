BJD to counter BJP over Fuel Price Hike

Insight Bureau: The Biju Mahila Janata Dal will stage statewide protests in November 1, targeting the Centre against the rise in fuel prices and inflation.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, BJD MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak informed that women wing of BJD will stage dharna near all petrol pumps across the State, targeting the Centre against the skyrocketing fuel prices.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will stage a protest near the Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar and will submit a memorandum to the President of India through the Governor of Odisha, Prof. Ganeshi Lal over the rise in prices of cooking gas, pulses, and essential commodities.