TNI Morning News Headlines – October 10, 2023

➡️ Former Odisha DGP Sarat Mishra passes away. He was 88.
➡️ Shree Jagannath Temple Administration to enforce a dress code for devotees coming to Lord Jagannath temple in Puri from January 1, 2024.
➡️ Sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik creates sand sculpture at Puri beach praying for peace amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.
➡️ Two terrorists killed in gunfight in J&K’s Shopian.
➡️ Tamil Nadu: 11 people lost their lives in an explosion in a firecracker godown in Viragalur of Ariyalur district.
➡️ ED raids Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatulla Khan in money laundering case.
➡️ Congress Working Committee (CWC) passes resolution for nationwide caste-census, reservation within women’s quota, removal of 50% quota cap.
➡️ Central team visits flood-hit Sikkim; over 350 stranded tourists rescued.
➡️ Sensex surges 298.12 points to 65,810.51 points in early trade; Nifty rises 88.30 points to 19,600.65 points.
➡️ Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.23 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ 11 Americans dead in Hamas-Israel conflict: US President Joe Biden.
➡️ Death toll in Hamas-Israel violence reaches nearly 1,600.
➡️ Israel orders Full Blockade on Gaza; No Water, Electricity, Food, or Fuel. Hamas’ truce offer was rejected by Israeli Defense Force (IDF).
➡️ Israeli attacks on Gaza displace 123,000 people: UN.
➡️ Al Jazeera reports that several of its journalists have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. Palestinian Journalist Saeed Al-Taweel killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.
