Israel-Palestine War: Death Toll nears 1600

TNI Bureau:As the Israel-Palestine war entered the fourth day, the death toll due to the conflict is also on the rise. According to officials, the death toll is nearing the 1600 mark.

According to reports, while the Hamas death toll in Gaza has climbed to 687, the death number of the Israel side has gone over 900. This includes two journalists.

Likewise, over 2500 wounded in Gaza and over 2200 people are wounded in Israel.

However, the number of the both the deceased and the injured persons likely to rise further as the conflict continues.

The Hamas militants, meanwhile have warned the Israel Defence Force to kill captured Israelis if attacks targeted civilians in Gaza without warnings.

On the other hand, Israel has deployed tanks and drones to guard breaches in the Gaza border fence to prevent new incursions.