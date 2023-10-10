Former Odisha DGP Sarat Mishra Dies at the age of 88

TNI Bureau: Former Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Sarat Chandra Mishra passed away this morning at the age of 88.

Sarat’s brother Bipin Bihari Mishra, who is also the former DGP of Odisha, confirmed about his death saying theat he breathed his last at 7.22 am while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Mishra, who was born on June 30 1936, was admitted at the hospital after being tested positive for dengue. He is survived by a son and daughter.

Mishra was an IPS officer from the 1959 batch and had a long stint with the Research and Analysis Wing (R & AW).

Mishra has worked in different capacities in the Indian Embassy in the US and Bangladesh, IB and RAW before retired as DG Police. Besides, he has written many books and travelogues.