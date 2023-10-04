TNI Morning News Headlines – October 04, 2023

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approves Rs 39.25 Crore for Development of Roads in Residential Colonies of Bhubaneswar, Balianta and Jatani Blocks.
➡️Baitarani and Jalaka river breach danger mark; flood fear grips residents.
➡️Saura artists at Rejingtal village in Rayagada district transformed the village into a gallery of Saura art to promote and glorify Saura tribal artwork.
➡️Sundargarh reports 20 more cases of scrub typhus; total cases in the district climb to 328.
➡️Biswanath Rana of Paikasta village under Bahanaga block of Balasore district created world record for making the smallest Ashoka Emblem on the nib of a pencil.
➡️Kriyanusthan Committee begins 12-hour bandh demanding district status for Dharmagarh sub-division.
➡️Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court grants bail to Former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Yadav, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and RJD MP Misa Bharti, in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam case.
➡️Bihar Police constable recruitment exam cancelled due to paper leak.
➡️23 army personnel reportedly missing after cloud burst in Sikkim.
➡️ED raids AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s premises in Delhi excise policy money laundering case.
➡️Over 100 children fall ill due to food poisoning at Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.
➡️‘NewsClick’ Founder & HR Head arrested Under UAPA amid allegations of Chinese Funding.
➡️Sensex plunges 533.13 points to 64,978.97 in early trade; Nifty declines 153.35 points to 19,375.40.
➡️Rupee falls 4 paise to 83.24 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Hangzhou Asian Games: India achieves its best-ever medal tally by winning 71 medals at the Asian Games, surpassing the previous best of 70 medals.
➡️Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale win India’s FIRST GOLD in archery, defeating Korea by a scoreline of 159 – 158.
➡️Athletes Ram Baboo and Manju Rani secure Bronze Medal in the 35KM Racewalk (mixed team) with a combined timing of 5:51:14 at Asian Games.
➡️P V Sindhu cruises to quarterfinals of badminton women’s singles at Asian Games.
➡️India’s Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh advance to squash mixed doubles final with 2-1 win over Hong Kong in Asian Games.
➡️21 people died after a city bus carrying tourists crashed near Venice in northern Italy and caught fire.
