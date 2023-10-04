Corruption in Distribution of Students’ Scholarship in Odisha, suspects CAG Report 

TNI Bureau: The latest reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has made a shocking revelation about the students scholarship fund in Odisha.

The CAG report, which was laid before the state assembly on Tuesday, has suspected fraud and corruption in the implementation of the post-matric scholarship (PMS) scheme under direct benefit transfer (DBT) in Odisha

“Due to the absence of detailed checklist for inspection of private educational institutions, 5,185 beneficiaries of 15 ineligible institutions, had been granted PMS, amounting to Rs 15.79 crore, during financial years 2016-17 to 2016-20,” the CAG said.

The CAG report also noted that there was no provision for inspection of private educational institutions for sanctioning PMS, which is against the guidelines of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The ministry in its revised guidelines issued in May 2018 had made it mandatory for the inspection of private educational institutions by officials nominated by the district collectors.

The report also said that the PMS, amounting to Rs 15.79 crore, was appropriated by non-existing/ineligible institutes.

Similarly, a PMS amounting to Rs 2.36 crore was granted to the students, even if they discontinued their studies, the report revealed.