Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED raids AAP MP Sanjay Singh

TNI Bureau: Continuing it’s probe in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) this morning conducted raid on the premises of Sanjay Singh, the Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

According to officials, the ED teams are also carrying out searches in some other premises of linked people.

The ED had earlier grilled Singh’s staff members and those linked to him.

It is to be noted here that the Delhi government had formed the excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders. However, it had allegedly favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for for the licences.

Though the policy was scrapped and the AAP strongly refuted the money laundering allegations, Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe. Later, ED registered a case under the PMLA and initiated a probe into the case