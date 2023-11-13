TNI Morning News Headlines – November 13, 2023

➡️ A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. Rainfall in Odisha from November 15: IMD.
➡️ A newborn girl was mauled to death by a stray dog in Angul district.
➡️ Odisha Government will soon urge the owners of all buildings along the Grand Road at Puri town to paint the structures in a uniform coat.
➡️ Uttarakhand tunnel mishap: 5 Odias among 40 workers trapped inside the under-construction tunnel on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district.
➡️ Prashant Kumar, Circle Officer of Uttarkashi says all are safe, they are being provided oxygen and water.
➡️ Income-tax department is conducting raids at 15 locations in Hyderabad.
➡️ 581 cases including 554 cases related to the bursting of firecrackers beyond the time specified by Supreme Court, registered in Chennai: Chennai Police.
➡️ Air Quality in Delhi deteriorates to ‘Poor’ category: Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
➡️ Chennai air quality drops post-Diwali in Tamil Nadu.
➡️ ICC ODI World Cup: Team India records history, first team to go unbeaten in round-robin format, winning all nine games.
➡️ Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji and Aravinda de Silva inducted to ICC Hall of Fame.
➡️ Rupee falls 3 paise to 83.31 against the US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Sensex falls 318.75 points to 64,940.70 in early trade; Nifty declines 82.8 points to 19,442.75.
