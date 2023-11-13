Woman forced to consume Alcohol, Gang-Raped in Agra hotel , 5 arrested

TNI Bureau: In a shocking and shameful incident, a woman was forced to consume alcohol and gang raped at a hotel in Agra. Five people were arrested for their links in the case.

According to senior police officer Sadar Archana Singh, the Tajganj Police in Agra, a case under rape, assault and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and probe was initiated based on a complaint by the rape survivor, who had been working there for one and a half years.

As alleged by the woman, an objectionable video of hers was made earlier and she was blackmailed over it.

Taking cognisance of the survivor’s allegations, police lodged a case in the matter under IPC sections 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), among other relevant sections, and sections 7 and 8 of The Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and arrested five people including a woman. All of them are the residents of Agra.

A video of the incident also has gone viral where she can be seen lying on the ground and heard saying “please help me!”

Meanwhile, police has sealed the hotel and further probe is underway.