TNI Evening News Headlines – November 13, 2023

Related Posts
➡️ The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar has issued Yellow Warning for several districts of Odisha on November 16 and 17 in view of the possible depression over the Bay of Bengal.
➡️ Air quality in Bhubaneswar dropped to an alarming low after bursting of firecrackers on Diwali.
➡️ Actress Mousumi Nayak arrested by Commissionerate Police following a complaint lodged by writer Banasmita Pati in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ IIC of Dhanupali police station in Sambalpur district lodged an FIR against his former Police Station in-charge, saying that the latter has kept several important files in her possession and is not returning the same even if she has joined a Police Station of Balangir district.
➡️ After ATM van loot, miscreants loot e-commerce company at Ashoknagar area in Cuttack’s Athgarh.
➡️ East Coast Railway has decided to run a Special Train between Puri and Patna for Chhath Puja. The train will leave from Puri at 11.30 PM on Monday & Wednesday.
➡️ Toll in Hyderabad residential building fire goes up to 9.
➡️ Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: All trapped workers safe, rescue efforts underway.
➡️ Drone visuals from Kalindi Kunj area of Delhi shows that the pollution level in the city remains in the ‘Very Poor’ category.
➡️ ED attaches assets worth more than Rs 4 crore of former Kerala Congress General Secretary K K Abraham in a loan fraud case.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch Rs 24,000 crore scheme aimed at holistic development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups on the occasion of ”Janjatiya Gaurav Divas” on November 15 at Khunti in Jharkhand.
➡️ Ministry of Home Affairs declared several Meitei extremist organisations as “unlawful associations” under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for a period of 5 years.
➡️ Rupee falls 4 paise to close at 83.32 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️ Sensex falls 325.58 points to settle at 64,933.87; Nifty declines 82 points to 19,443.55.
➡️ Former Prime Minister David Cameron appointed UK foreign secretary.
➡️ Morne Morkel resigns as bowling coach of Pakistan cricket team.
➡️ Gangster Harpreet Singh Uppal shot dead by unknown people in Canada.
➡️ Nepal bans Chinese company owned Tik Tok app.
➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale hit Tajikistan at 5:46 pm today: National Center for Seismology.
Comments are closed.