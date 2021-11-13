TNI Morning News Headlines – November 13, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 247 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 144 quarantine and 103 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 115 new Covid cases followed by Cuttack (22) in the last 24 hours.

➡️ As many as 60,988 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha Government gets 461.7673 crore from Centre as health sector grant.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes BSKY Smart Health Cards for Bargarh District.

➡️ BJP Yuva Morcha President Irasis Acharya taken into preventive custody in Bhatli of Bargarh district ahead of CM Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Bijepur today.

➡️ Bargarh: Congress workers hurl eggs at the vehicle of a BJD leader while he was on his way to attend Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s meeting at Bijepur.

➡️ BJD workers beat Congress activists including Bargarh district Chhatra Congress President for protesting ahead of CM’s visit. Police pick up 4 Congress workers.

➡️ Yellow warning issued to 11 districts including Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Boudh, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Bhadrak & Keonjhar.

India News

➡️ India reports 11,850 new COVID-19 cases & 555 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 1,36,308; lowest in 274 days.

➡️ Over 111 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ Railways to discontinue special trains and revert to the pre-Covid regular services. Trains will run with their usual names, numbers and fares.

➡️ Health sector grant of Rs 8,453.92 crore released to local bodies of 19 States as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

➡️ President Kovind will give away the National Sports Awards 2021 at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

➡️ Special NDPS Court has granted bail to Mohak Jaiswal on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 in the drugs-on-cruise case.

➡️ A total of 49,900 cases have been registered during raids from January to October 2021 & seized 38,72,645 litres of liquor in Bihar.

World News

➡️ Marvel Studios announces animated series of X-Men, Spider-Man, Marvel Zombies.

➡️ Europe Reports Largest Weekly Increase In Covid Cases: WHO

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 252.4 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.08 Million.

➡️ US-China tensions: Biden-Xi to hold virtual summit on Monday.

➡️ Russia’s Vladimir Putin likely to visit India for Annual Bilateral with PM Modi on December 6.