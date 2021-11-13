TNI Morning News Headlines – November 13, 2021
Key News Headlines of November 13, 2021. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 247 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 144 quarantine and 103 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reported 115 new Covid cases followed by Cuttack (22) in the last 24 hours.
➡️ As many as 60,988 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.
➡️ Odisha Government gets 461.7673 crore from Centre as health sector grant.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes BSKY Smart Health Cards for Bargarh District.
➡️ BJP Yuva Morcha President Irasis Acharya taken into preventive custody in Bhatli of Bargarh district ahead of CM Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Bijepur today.
➡️ Bargarh: Congress workers hurl eggs at the vehicle of a BJD leader while he was on his way to attend Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s meeting at Bijepur.
➡️ BJD workers beat Congress activists including Bargarh district Chhatra Congress President for protesting ahead of CM’s visit. Police pick up 4 Congress workers.
➡️ Yellow warning issued to 11 districts including Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Boudh, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Bhadrak & Keonjhar.
India News
➡️ India reports 11,850 new COVID-19 cases & 555 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 1,36,308; lowest in 274 days.
➡️ Over 111 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far: Union Health Ministry.
➡️ Railways to discontinue special trains and revert to the pre-Covid regular services. Trains will run with their usual names, numbers and fares.
➡️ Health sector grant of Rs 8,453.92 crore released to local bodies of 19 States as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.
➡️ President Kovind will give away the National Sports Awards 2021 at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.
➡️ Special NDPS Court has granted bail to Mohak Jaiswal on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 in the drugs-on-cruise case.
➡️ A total of 49,900 cases have been registered during raids from January to October 2021 & seized 38,72,645 litres of liquor in Bihar.
World News
➡️ Marvel Studios announces animated series of X-Men, Spider-Man, Marvel Zombies.
➡️ Europe Reports Largest Weekly Increase In Covid Cases: WHO
➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 252.4 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.08 Million.
➡️ US-China tensions: Biden-Xi to hold virtual summit on Monday.
➡️ Russia’s Vladimir Putin likely to visit India for Annual Bilateral with PM Modi on December 6.
