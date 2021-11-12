TNI Evening News Headlines – November 12, 2021

Key News Headlines of November 12, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Modi launches 2 customer-centric initiatives of RBI (Retail Direct Scheme and Integrated Ombudsman Scheme) that allows retail investors to buy Govt bonds.
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 94 more COVID positive cases & 176 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 62 local contact cases and 32 quarantine cases.

➡️ 339 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1033991.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Bijepur in Bargarh dist tomorrow.

➡️ Odisha crosses 4 crore mark in COVID Vaccination.

➡️ 8 more State Government officers given Compulsory Retirement. Total 130 so far given Compulsory Retirement

➡️ Heavy rainfall warning in Odisha: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena directs all Collectors to stay alert & monitor situation.

➡️ Six-hour state-wide hartal by Congress seeking removal of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra ‘successful’: Odisha PCC.

➡️ POCSO court in Odisha’s Cuttack sentences 60-year-old man to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl.

India News

➡️ Top Maoist leader Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da, who was carrying reward of Rs 1 crore on head, arrested by Jharkhand Police.

➡️ Centre agrees to grant permanent commission to 11 women Army officers.

➡️ Former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati gets life imprisonment in rape case.

➡️ Congress launches digital campaign for its ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ to highlight issue of inflation and high fuel prices in country.

➡️ Wife of Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide accuses Hardik Pandya, Munaf Patel and Rajeev Shukla of rape.

➡️ Industrial production grows 3.1 per cent in September: Govt data.

➡️ Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 74.45 (provisional) against US dollar.

➡️ India’s squad for Tests against New Zealand announced; Shreyas Iyer and Jayant Yadav return to Test squad for series against New Zealand.

World News

➡️ At least 3 killed, several injured in blast at Afghan mosque.

➡️ Cut ties with terrorist groups and eliminate them, Pakistan, China, Russia & US tell Taliban.

➡️ COP26: China, US announce plan to work together to cut down methane emissions.

➡️ Beijing cancels events as Covid hits 17-Month Record.

➡️ Sanjay Dutt is appointed as Tourism Ambassador for a African Country ‘Zanzibar’.

