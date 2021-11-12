TNI Evening News Headlines – November 12, 2021
Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 94 more COVID positive cases & 176 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 62 local contact cases and 32 quarantine cases.
➡️ 339 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1033991.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Bijepur in Bargarh dist tomorrow.
➡️ Odisha crosses 4 crore mark in COVID Vaccination.
➡️ 8 more State Government officers given Compulsory Retirement. Total 130 so far given Compulsory Retirement
➡️ Heavy rainfall warning in Odisha: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena directs all Collectors to stay alert & monitor situation.
➡️ Six-hour state-wide hartal by Congress seeking removal of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra ‘successful’: Odisha PCC.
➡️ POCSO court in Odisha’s Cuttack sentences 60-year-old man to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl.
India News
➡️ PM Modi launches 2 customer-centric initiatives of RBI (Retail Direct Scheme and Integrated Ombudsman Scheme) that allows retail investors to buy Govt bonds.
➡️ Top Maoist leader Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da, who was carrying reward of Rs 1 crore on head, arrested by Jharkhand Police.
➡️ Centre agrees to grant permanent commission to 11 women Army officers.
➡️ Former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati gets life imprisonment in rape case.
➡️ Congress launches digital campaign for its ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ to highlight issue of inflation and high fuel prices in country.
➡️ Wife of Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide accuses Hardik Pandya, Munaf Patel and Rajeev Shukla of rape.
➡️ Industrial production grows 3.1 per cent in September: Govt data.
➡️ Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 74.45 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️ India’s squad for Tests against New Zealand announced; Shreyas Iyer and Jayant Yadav return to Test squad for series against New Zealand.
World News
➡️ At least 3 killed, several injured in blast at Afghan mosque.
➡️ Cut ties with terrorist groups and eliminate them, Pakistan, China, Russia & US tell Taliban.
➡️ COP26: China, US announce plan to work together to cut down methane emissions.
➡️ Beijing cancels events as Covid hits 17-Month Record.
➡️ Sanjay Dutt is appointed as Tourism Ambassador for a African Country ‘Zanzibar’.
