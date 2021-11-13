Massive Protests erupt in Bargarh during CM’s Visit

Insight Bureau: While CM Naveen Patnaik distributed BSKY Smart Health Cards to the beneficiaries in Beijepur, Bargarh, opposition BJP and Congress held massive protests demanding the resignation of MoS (Home) Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra in Mamita Meher murder case.

Hundreds of BJP and Congress workers and leaders were arrested in Bargarh district ahead of CM’s visit. They included BJP leaders Irasish Acharya (BJYM State President) & Ashwini Sarangi and Congress leader Nihar Mahananda (Congress District President).

Eggs were hurled at the cars of Ministers Tukuni Sahu and Jagannath Saraka as well as MLA Snehangini Chhuria. Several other BJD leaders faced similar protests. In another development, BJD workers assaulted protesting Congress workers in Bargarh in the presence of police personnel.

The BJP and Congress condemned the crackdown on their leaders and vowed to continue their protests till Dibya Shankar Mishra is dropped from the Cabinet.