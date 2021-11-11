TNI Morning News Headlines – November 11, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 271 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 158 quarantine and 113 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 112 new Covid cases followed by Cuttack (23) in the last 24 hours.

➡️ As many as 62,010 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ WhatsApp account of Odisha Computer Application Centre CEO Manoj Pattnaik hacked.

➡️ Daringbadi coldest at 13.0 degree Celsius.

➡️ Odisha Congress calls for 6 hours Odisha Bandh (6 am to 12 noon) tomorrow demanding removal of Minister Dibyashankar Mishra.

➡️ Low Pressure forms over Bay of Bengal; some districts of Odisha are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall from today.

India News

➡️ India reports 13,091 new COVID-19 cases & 340 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 1,38,556 (lowest in 266 days).

➡️ 1,09,67,26,140 doses of COVID vaccine administered in the country so far. Out of this, 74,53,87,034 are first doses and 35,13,39,106 are second doses.

➡️ 61,39,65,751 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 5th November 2021. Of these, 8,10,783 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Areas in Chennai’s Ashok Nagar remain inundated as rainfall continues to lash the city.

➡️ Encounter underway between Rajesh Bawania gang’s associate and police in Bawana area, one injured.

➡️ Rupee falls 17 paise to 74.51 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex slumps 226.36 pts to 60,126.46 in opening session; Nifty declines 62.95 pts to 17,954.25.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 251.3 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.07 Million.

➡️ COVID-19 confirmed in pet dog in UK.

➡️ India, US are Natural Allies, especially in field of Education: Dharmendra Pradhan.

➡️ J&K: UNESCO designated Srinagar as a part of its Creative Cities Network under Crafts & Folk Arts category.

➡️ Goddess Annapurna idol stolen century back retrieved from Canada, to be installed at Kashi Vishwanath temple.

➡️ ICC T20I Rankings: Kohli slips to 8th spot, Rahul jumps to 5th in batting chart.

➡️ New Zealand beat England by five wickets to enter final of ICC T20 World Cup.