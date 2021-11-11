Rakshak – A Unique Initiative to save Lives

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched a road safety initiative “Rakshak”, a first responder training programme to save precious lives.

This move will provide medical treatment in the first 48 hours of the accident which is essential for saving lives.

➡️ At least 30,000 volunteers, staying or working at eateries and different business establishments located near accident-prone spots will be trained to act promptly in case of road accidents.

➡️ In the first phase, 300 master trainers including volunteers from the Indian Red Cross Society and NGOs will be trained.

➡️ In the second phase, the 300 master trainers will visit the the accident-prone areas in all the 30 districts and train the local people for 30 weeks to help the road accidents victims.

➡️ There is also a reward of Rs 2000 for the people who help road accident victims.