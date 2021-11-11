Congress calls for 6 AM – 12 PM Odisha Bandh Tomorrow

Insight Bureau: The Congress party has given a call for Odisha Bandh tomorrow (November 12) demanding resignation of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra over his connection with Govind Sahu, the prime accused in the brutal Mamita Meher murder case.

The bandh will be observed for six hours from 6 AM to 12 Noon to put pressure on the sate Government.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

During the bandh, the party workers will stage road blockade and Rail Roko at several places.

Besides, shops and other business establishments across Odisha are likely to remain shut during the bandh.