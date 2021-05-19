TNI Morning News Headlines – May 19, 2021

News

By Sagarika Satapathy
NDRF personnel carry out restoration works in Jalalpur of Gujarat.
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 11099 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 633302, including 104539 active cases and 526353 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports a maximum 1,460 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (983) & Cuttack (867).

➡️ 21 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Kalahandi, 2 each from Khordha, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,378.

➡️ A total of 60,510 samples were tested in Odisha, yesterday.

➡️ Son of late sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra, Prasanta Mohapatra succumbs to Covid 19.

➡️ Health condition of Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Pradipta Naik is improving; AIIMS Medical Superintendent Sachidananda Mohanty.

➡️ Elderly people aged 70+ and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) can avail worry-free vaccination & testing facilities from today in Cuttack.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 2,67,334 new COVID 19 cases, 3,89,851 recoveries and 4529 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,54,96,330 including 32,26,719 active cases, 2,19,86,363 cured cases & 2,83,248 deaths.

➡️ Total of 18,58,09,302 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 32,03,01,177 samples tested for COVID19 up to 18th May 2021. Of these, 20,08,296 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Another Cyclone ‘Yaas’ is threatening India, this time in the Bay of Bengal.

➡️ BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Minister Vijay Kashyap succumbs to coronavirus.

➡️ Singapore Government called in our High Commissioner today to convey strong objection to Delhi CM’s tweet on “Singapore variant”.

➡️ INS Kochi entering Mumbai harbour today morning along with rescued personnel from Barge P305.

➡️ The 196 personnel on SS-3 and 101 personnel on Sagar Bhushan are safe.

➡️ Cyclone Tauktae: 89 from P305 missing, 184 rescued so far, says Indian Navy.

➡️ PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Diu today to review situation after Cyclone Tauktae.

➡️ Cyclone Tauktae: NDRF personnel carry out restoration works in Jalalpur of Gujarat.

➡️ Delhi High Court declines to pass any interim order staying permission for clinical trial of Covaxin on 2-18 age group.

➡️ West Bengal’s former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya tests positive for COVID19. He is under home isolation.

➡️ Rupee rises 5 paise to 73 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday called for a US diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

➡️ Earthquake with 6.7 magnitude in southern East Pacific Rise: USGS.

➡️ Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Nepal, no loss of lives reported.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 163.9 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.39 Million.

