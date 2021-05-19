Odisha Govt exempts Toll Tax for the vehicles carrying Medical Oxygen

TNI Bureau: Keeping in view the current unprecedented demand for the medical oxygen across the country due to COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha Government on Wednesday exempted toll tax for the vehicles carrying medical oxygens in tankers or cylinders at various toll plazas under Govt of Odisha in order to facilitate smooth supply of medical oxygens to different hospitals and Covid Care Centres of the State till July 31.

The above exemption shall come into effect from the date of issue of this order.