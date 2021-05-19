Late Raghunath Mohapatra’s Son Prasanta dies at 48

TNI Bureau: Former Odisha Ranji Cricketer Prasanta Mohapatra died of post Covid complications at the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. Although Prasanta had tested negative for Covid, he breathed his last due to various other complications. He was 48.

Prasanta Mohapatra was the son of Late Sculptor and Padma Vibhushan Raghunath Mohapatra, who passed away due to Covid-19 complications on May 9. Prasanta’s brother Jasobant Mohapatrais also undergoing treatment for Covid at the AIIMS. He remains critical.

Prasanta, an opening batsman, had played several matches for Odisha. He was popularly known as ‘Munna’. He made his debut in 1990 against Bihar. He also played in Duleep Trophy and Deodhar Trophy for the East Zone.

As Prasanta Mohapatra had tested negative, his body would be handed over to his relatives for the last rites.