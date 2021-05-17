TNI Evening News Headlines – May 17, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 864 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 134 Quarantine cases and 730 local contact cases.

➡️ 11821 more patients recover in the last 24 hours in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 526353.

➡️ Families of COVID-19 victims to be included in Madhu Babu Pension Yojana in Odisha.

➡️ Berhampur Municipal Corporation begins doorstep vaccination drive for senior citizens & physically challenged persons who are facing problems in visiting the vaccination centers.

➡️ The Police Commissionerate launched e-permission facility for getting permission for marriage function & funeral licensing within Bhubaneswar UPD jurisdiction.

➡️ Government staff in 18-44 age group in Cuttack to get Covid jab at offices.

➡️ COVID-19 Surge: Entry of public, petitioners into Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) office in Bhubaneswar restricted till May 31.

➡️ Odisha Government fixes maximum hiring charges for ambulance services

➡️ Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu directs officials to extend registration period under Mamata Yojana to seven months from earlier three months.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s sample collection van reached the doorstep of the senior citizens and collected 200+ sample for COVID19 Testing.

India News

➡️ The extremely severe cyclonic storm #Tauktae lies close to the Gujarat coast. The landfall process started and will continue during next 2 hours: IMD.

➡️ Center of Cyclone Tauktae will cross to the east of Diu during next 3 hours.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ The extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae leaves at least 8 people dead while injuring 21 others in Maharashtra.

➡️ Mumbai Airport operations closure has been extended up to 2200 hours today: MIAL.

➡️ All 4 TMC Leaders including 2 Ministers Firhad Hakim & Subrata Mukherjee get bail in Narada Sting case.

➡️ Karnataka reports 38,603 new COVID19 cases, Tamil Nadu reports 33,075 new COVID19 cases, Maharashtra 26,616 new COVID19 cases and West Bengal 19,003 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Kerala Government will float a global tender to purchase 3 crore doses of vaccines from the market.

➡️ PM Modi interacts with doctors from across the country in a meeting to discuss the ongoing COVID19 situation.

➡️ Jharkhand Government to bear cost of cremation of Covid19 victims.

➡️ Government of India has so far provided over 20 Cr vaccine doses to States/UTs free of cost.

➡️ India has reported 26 potential cases of bleeding & clotting after administration of Covishield vaccine: Government.

World News

➡️ Nick Jonas injured on the sets of new show, discharged from hospital.

➡️ Israel says Gaza tunnels destroyed in heavy airstrikes.

➡️ Singapore warns new virus strains infecting more children, shuts schools.

➡️ Wadhwani Foundation announces $1 million to families impacted by COVID-19.