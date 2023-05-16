TNI Morning News Headlines – May 16, 2023

➡️Adrija Manjari Singh, wife of Arkesh Narayan Singh Deo, lodged domestic violence and dowry torture complaint against her husband and in-laws.
➡️Matric exam result in Odisha to be declared on May 18. Open school exam and Madhyama exam results will also be published on the same date.
➡️Heat wave warning for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Angul, Deogarh, Boudh and Bolangir districts today.
➡️West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offers conditional support to Congress in 2024.
➡️Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes appointment letters to 71,000 newly-inducted recruits in government departments and organisations.
➡️Assam Rifles rescues 96 people stranded in India-Myanmar Border in the wake of Manipur violence.
➡️India reports 656 Covid infections while active cases decrease to 13,037 from 14,493.
➡️Amrita Senior Secondary School in South Delhi’s Pushp Vihar receives bomb threat, search underway.
➡️Sensex declines 146.79 points to 62,198.92 in early trade; Nifty dips 32.15 points to 18,366.70.
➡️Rupee rises 11 paise to 82.20 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️184 Gujarat fishermen return home after release from Pakistan jail.
