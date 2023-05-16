Domestic Violence allegations against Balangir Royal Family

TNI Bureau: Adrija Manjari Singh, wife of BJD leader & former Minister Anang Uday Singh Deo’s younger son Arkesh Narayan Singh Deo of Bolangir royal family alleged that she was subjected to domestic violence and dowry torture by her husband and in-laws.

She lodged a police complaint in Dheradun in this regard.

According to her complaint, her in-laws used to torture her mentally and physically for the past 5-6 years. She further alleged that a camera was even installed in her bedroom to record her activities. She also alleged that her in-laws wanted her out of their house and stopped her entry to Odisha.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Adrija, who is the grand daughter of former Prime Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh, is currently living in Uttarakhand with her family members.

Arkesh Narayan Singh Deo who is also the leader of the Biju Janata Dal, however, has refuted the allegations, saying that the allegations are false. The matter is currently sub-judice and he has complete faith on the judiciary.

He also said that it has been six to eight months since Adriza filed a domestic violence case against him and he left the house after the case filed. He has tried to install CCTVs there on the advice of the police for his own and Adriza’s safety but she is cutting cctv wires, Arkesh said.