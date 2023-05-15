Rajesh Mahapatra quit as Editor of PTI

According to the news on national media, Rajesh Mahapatra, the Editor of the Press Trust of India (PTI) has reportedly resigned from the post of Editor at the news agency.

He had joined PTI last year in June. Before that Mahapatra was with the Hindustan Times, where he spent 11 years.

In his career that spans over 25 years, Mahapatra has worked at various levels as a business journalist, commentator and public policy analyst.

He founded the Forum for Odisha Dialogues (Odisha Alochana Chakra) which is doing stellar job in bringing together distinguished writers, academics, corporate leaders, activists and leading members of civil society.