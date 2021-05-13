TNI Morning News Headlines – May 13, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Active Covid 19 positive cases in Odisha cross one lakh after 10649 more test positive.

➡️ Khordha reports highest single day spike of 1557 fresh cases followed by Cuttack (930) and Sundargarh (964) and Sundergarh (774).

➡️ 19 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Angul and 2 each from Puri and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,251.

➡️ Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi asks Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to establish super specialty hosp in Sambalpur.

➡️ Bhanjanagar Sub-Collector, staffers cremate elderly man as kin abandon body fearing #COVID

➡️ 67 Slum dwellers arrested for attacking Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) officials, Police in Cuttack.

➡️ The Fire Services department of Odisha has deploys 384 Firefighters at 62 Covid Hospitals to avert Mishaps.

➡️ Ganjam district administration launches mobile van testing services to conduct tests for Covid-19 at door steps.

➡️ Miscreants attack Livelihood Mission Co-Ordinator in Rajnagar block of Kendrapara district.

➡️ Two elephant carcasses found near Similipal National Park.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Met Department warns lightning & thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall at some places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Anugul, Dhenkanal, Balasore & Jajpur districts.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 3,62,727 new COVID 19 cases, 3,52,181 recoveries and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,37,03,665 including 37,10,525 active cases,1,97,34,823 cured cases & 2,58,317 deaths.

➡️ Total of 17,72,14,256 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 30,94,48,585 samples tested for COVID19 up to 12 May, 2021. Of these, 18,64,594 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Phase II/III clinical trial of COVAXIN for 2-18 age group approved by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

➡️ Govt panel NTAGI recommends increasing gap between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks, no change for Covaxin dosage interval:sources.

➡️ Two Naxalites have been killed in an encounter with C-60 unit of Maharashtra Police in a forest of Dhanora Tehsil in Gadchiroli district

➡️ Uttar Pradesh Government has extended the partial ‘corona curfew’ till May 17.

➡️ Maharashtra Government extends current COVID19 restrictions till 7am on 1st June.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 160 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.32 Million.

➡️ 57 US Congressmen urge Joe Biden to bolster COVID-19 assistance to India.

➡️ India receives 200 oxygen concentrators from Indonesia.

➡️ An aircraft from Germany carrying 176 ventilators from Germany, 324 Oxygen cylinders from Finland & 10 Oxygen cylinders from Greece arrived in Delhi.

➡️ After Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls on Palestinian President Abbas to de-escalate tensions.

➡️ At least 65 killed in Gaza, 7 in Israel as clashes intensify.

➡️ EU countries urged to halt non-essential travel from India.