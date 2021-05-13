Pralhad Joshi asks MCL to ramp up medical infrastructure in 4 Odisha Districts

TNI Bureau: Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi has asked the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to set up around 550-bedded Covid facilities in four districts of Odisha.

He has instructed the management of MCL to consider the request received from the Union Minisrwe Dharmendra Pradhan for setting up the Covid facilities in Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Angul districts of Odisha.

Joshi has instructed the management of MCL to consider Pradhan’s request for setting up a temporary super specialty hospital with 150 oxygenated beds, ICU and Ventilator facilities each in Sambalpur, at Lakhanpur Covid Hospital in Jharsuguda district and MCL Covid Hospital Talcher in Angul district.

Besides, 50 oxygen beds, ICU and ventilators each in Sundargarh Basundhara and Jharsuguda Brajrajnagar Covid hospitals.

Earlier in a letter to Pralhad Joshi, Dharmendra Pradhan had sought the personal intervention of Joshi to implement the additional measures with support from MCL to ramp up the medical infrastructure in the State for combating Covid-19.