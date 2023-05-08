TNI Morning News Headlines – May 08, 2023

➡️ A pharmacist in Mayurbhanj Dist suspended for taking photos near the chopper of President Droupadi Murmu during her visit to Odisha.

➡️ Online application process for B.Ed, B.H.Ed and M.Ed for the academic year 2023-24 has commenced on May 4, 2023. The last date to apply for the entrance examination is May 14.

➡️ Bhubaneswar records 31 degree Celsius by 8.30 am today.

➡️ Probable Cyclone Mocha: Low Pressure to form over Bay of Bengal today.

➡️ Odia students evacuated from Violence-Hit Manipur.

➡️ 22 people including women and children were died after tourist boat capsized near Tanur in Malappuram district of Kerala.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ India reports 1,839 new Covid-19 cases and 3,861 recoveries in the last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 25,178.

➡️ Two Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma. ➡️ Farmers break police barricades and join protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. ➡️ 1 injured in another blast near Amritsar’s Golden Temple. ➡️ IAF fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan: 2 women dead.

➡️ Indian Batter from SunRisers Hyderabad ( SRH ), Rahul Tripathi completes 2000 runs in IPL.

➡️ Biden orders to lower US flags at half-mast to honour Allen shooting victims. Eight people killed from the shooting at a shopping mall in Allen.