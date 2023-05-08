Opinion: Upasna holds the Edge in Brahmagiri

A brief survey by Political Intelligence Network (PiN) in Brahmagiri and Puri Sadar has indicated that Upasna Mohapatra is holding a clear edge over her rivals in this Constituency.

The margin is widening every passing day as Upasna Mohapatra is seen as a person who stands with the people through thick and thin while her main rival is inching closer to BJP and there are no others in the fray.

There is little doubt that her popularity and craze among the elders, youth and women are growing as political scenario in the State is taking a decisive turn.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Contrary to the speculations in media and public, Upasna keeps participating in BJP events and promotes PM Modi on her Social Media pages. She is seen accompanying BJP’s 2019 Puri MP Candidate Dr. Sambit Patra in most programs. Recently, Upasna had participated at an organisational program addressed by Union Minister Darshana Jardosh.

Our sources say she is in regular touch with senior BJP leaders and is going to contest from Brahmagiri on a BJP ticket, while carrying forward the Lulu Legacy on individual capacity.