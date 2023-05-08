Odisha: High voltage campaign for Jharsuguda By-poll ends

The high voltage campaign for the May 10 Assembly by-election in Jharsuguda came to an end today.

BJD candidate Deepali Das, BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy and Congress candidate Tarun Pandey are busy making their last pitch to woo the voters today for May 10 Jharsuguda Assembly by-poll.

With the campaigning ends this evening, the local administration asked outsiders to leave the constituency for smooth conduct of the voting.

Here is what Odisha Chief Electoral Officer, Nikunja Bihari Dhal said on Jharsuguda By-poll:

➡️ Voting for the bypoll is scheduled to be held from 7 am to 6 pm on May 10 while the counting of votes will be held on May 13.

➡️Elaborate arrangements have been made for voters to exercise their franchise at 253 booths including 26 pink booths and 116 critical booths.

➡️Among 2,21,719 voters, 1,10,320 are men, 1,10,687 are women and 63 belong to third gender.

➡️Voting will start at 7 AM.

➡️1,012 polling personnel to be deployed at booths.

➡️Micro observers would be appointed at 69 booths.

➡️1814 police personnel will be deployed during polling in the byelection to Jharsuguda Assembly constituency.

➡️More than 7,468 litres of Liquor seized in poll-bound Jharsuguda since the model code of conduct came into force.