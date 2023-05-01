TNI Morning News Headlines – May 01, 2023

➡️Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come up with a set of new rules governing pet dogs; Bhubaneswar pet owners to cough up Rs 10,000 penalty for dog bite.
➡️Bhitarkanika National Park to remain closed for visitors till July 31 in view of breeding and nesting activities of crocodiles.
➡️Odisha’s Bapi Hansda clocks 51.38 secs to win silver in boys 400m hurdles at Asian Youth Athletics Championship in Tashkent.
➡️India reports 4,282 new cases and 6,037 recoveries in the last 24 hours; active case stands at 47,246.
➡️Centre blocks 14 apps in Jammu and Kashmir for spreading terror.
Related Posts
➡️Around 2,300 Indian citizens brought back from Sudan under Operation Kaveri: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.
➡️Maharashtra building crash toll climbs to 8.
➡️Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.5 per unit.
➡️Delhi Police summons Guddu Muslim, close aide of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed and main accused in Prayagraj’s Umesh Pal murder case.
➡️Supreme Court can grant divorce using Article 142 powers on irretrievable breakdown of marriage.
➡️People in Kerala celebrate Thrissur Pooram temple festival with pomp & gaiety.
➡️Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in Indian Premier League
Comments are closed.