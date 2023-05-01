TNI Morning News Headlines – May 01, 2023

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come up with a set of new rules governing pet dogs; Bhubaneswar pet owners to cough up Rs 10,000 penalty for dog bite.

➡️ Bhitarkanika National Park to remain closed for visitors till July 31 in view of breeding and nesting activities of crocodiles.

➡️Odisha’s Bapi Hansda clocks 51.38 secs to win silver in boys 400m hurdles at Asian Youth Athletics Championship in Tashkent.

➡️ India reports 4,282 new cases and 6,037 recoveries in the last 24 hours; active case stands at 47,246.

➡️ Centre blocks 14 apps in Jammu and Kashmir for spreading terror.

➡️ Around 2,300 Indian citizens brought back from Sudan under Operation Kaveri: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

➡️ Maharashtra building crash toll climbs to 8.

➡️ Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.5 per unit.

➡️ Delhi Police summons Guddu Muslim, close aide of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed and main accused in Prayagraj’s Umesh Pal murder case. ➡️ Supreme Court can grant divorce using Article 142 powers on irretrievable breakdown of marriage. ➡️ People in Kerala celebrate Thrissur Pooram temple festival with pomp & gaiety.