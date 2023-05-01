Suspended BJP Leader Nupur Sharma spotted at Ganga Aarti

TNI Bureau: Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma was spotted doing Ganga Aarti in Uttarakhand.

Sharma was seen attending a prayer assembly on the bank of Ganga River along with several others.

It is to be noted here that Nupur Sharma, who was the national spokesperson was suspended from the saffron party chief over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate.

Thereafter, Nupur stayed out of social media. After facing extreme threats from Islamic radicals for her controversial remarks, Sharma had applied for a weapon licence for self-defence. Later, she was granted the licence for a short-range weapon.

The party also had expelled Delhi BJP’s media in-charge Naveen Kumar Jindal from the primary membership of the party.

However, there is a demand to revoke Sharma’s suspension and field her in 2024 Lok Sabha Poll.