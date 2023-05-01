Rs 10000 Penalty for Dog Bite under New BMC Pet Guidelines

TNI Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday introduced a new rule named Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (Registration and Proper Control of Dogs) Bye-Laws 2023.

The new rule for governing pet dogs was introduced following a meeting of the city civic body.

Under the new law, the owner has to cough up a hefty fine to the tune of Rs 10,000 if the dog bites anyone or defecates in public places. However, if the violation is of a continuing nature, an additional fine which may extend to Rs 200 per day can be imposed for a maximum of 7 days.

“Also, if the dog is seized/detained under these bye-laws, the owner shall have to pay maintenance charges @ Rs. 200 per day to claim the dog. However, if the breach continues beyond 7 days or the dog is not claimed within 7 days, the registration shall be liable to be cancelled by the Registration Authority and the seized dog shall be disposed of through open sale,” read the law.

“If an owner of dog violates any of the conditions of these bylaws at least three times in a calendar year, the registration of the dog shall be canceled,” it added.

As per the rule, an animal lover can keep maximum two dogs after registering with the BMC. Anyone who brings a dog from outside, then he/she has to do the registration within a week.

The pet owners can take their canine friend out after putting a belt around its neck and have to hang the registration number or plate.

This apart, if the owners want to take their dogs to any shows, they will have to inform about it at the BMC office well in advance.

The BMC’s new pet guidline also says that the owners can’t leave their pets by the roadside if they grow old.