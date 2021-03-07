TNI Morning News Headlines – March 7, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Locals of Similipal forest area extending helping hands in dousing flame.

➡️ Odisha reports 70 Covid-19 cases including 41 quarantine and 29 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 337744 including 334990 recoveries, 784 active cases and 1,917 deaths.

➡️ Bhubaneswar emerges hottest in Odisha today with a maximum temperature of 40.4 degree Celsius yesterday.

➡️ Odisha doctor tests #COVID +ve after 2nd vaccine dose; Repeat RT-PCR test at RMRC yesterday results Covid negative.

➡️ Twin City Commissionerate Police arrest Sudhir Prusty and Sagar Prusty for murdering a man near CRPF Square. Police arrest five persons for ransacking PCR van.

➡️ Covid 19 test lapses at VSSUT: Testing kit manufacturing company Oscar Medicare claims the kits are fine.

➡️ Locals of Kantiachera village in Soro area of Balasore found in Nullah.

India News

➡️ India reports 18,711 new COVID-19 cases, 14,392 discharges and 100 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,12,10,799 including 1,84,523 active cases, 1,08,68,520 cured cases & 1,57,756 deaths. Till now 2,09,22,344 Vaccinated.

➡️ A total of 21,91,78,908 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 3rd March 2021. Of these, 7,75,631 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred at 0957 hours in Ladakh: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates to nation 7,500th Janaushadhi Kendra at NEIGRIHMS, Shillong, via video conferencing at the ‘Janaushadhi Diwas’ celebrations.

➡️ Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are collectively account for 84.71% of the 18,711 new daily cases.

➡️ New Delhi Marathon 2021 flagged off at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

➡️ West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will hold a ‘Padyatra’ against LPG price hike in Siliguri today.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases top 116.4 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.58 million.

➡️ Quad members plan to hold first summit this month.