TNI Morning News Headlines – March 7, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Locals of Similipal forest area extending helping hands in dousing flame.
➡️ Odisha reports 70 Covid-19 cases including 41 quarantine and 29 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 337744 including 334990 recoveries, 784 active cases and 1,917 deaths.
➡️ Bhubaneswar emerges hottest in Odisha today with a maximum temperature of 40.4 degree Celsius yesterday.
➡️ Odisha doctor tests #COVID +ve after 2nd vaccine dose; Repeat RT-PCR test at RMRC yesterday results Covid negative.
➡️ Twin City Commissionerate Police arrest Sudhir Prusty and Sagar Prusty for murdering a man near CRPF Square. Police arrest five persons for ransacking PCR van.
➡️ Covid 19 test lapses at VSSUT: Testing kit manufacturing company Oscar Medicare claims the kits are fine.
➡️ Locals of Kantiachera village in Soro area of Balasore found in Nullah.
India News
➡️ India reports 18,711 new COVID-19 cases, 14,392 discharges and 100 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,12,10,799 including 1,84,523 active cases, 1,08,68,520 cured cases & 1,57,756 deaths. Till now 2,09,22,344 Vaccinated.
➡️ A total of 21,91,78,908 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 3rd March 2021. Of these, 7,75,631 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.
➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred at 0957 hours in Ladakh: National Center for Seismology.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates to nation 7,500th Janaushadhi Kendra at NEIGRIHMS, Shillong, via video conferencing at the ‘Janaushadhi Diwas’ celebrations.
➡️ Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are collectively account for 84.71% of the 18,711 new daily cases.
➡️ New Delhi Marathon 2021 flagged off at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
➡️ West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will hold a ‘Padyatra’ against LPG price hike in Siliguri today.
World News
➡️ Global coronavirus cases top 116.4 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.58 million.
➡️ Quad members plan to hold first summit this month.
Comments are closed.