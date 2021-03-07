TNI Morning News Headlines – March 7, 2021

News Headlines

By Sagarika Satapathy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates to nation 7,500th Janaushadhi Kendra at NEIGRIHMS, Shillong, via video conferencing at the ‘Janaushadhi Diwas’ celebrations.
Odisha News

➡️ Locals of Similipal forest area extending helping hands in dousing flame.

➡️ Odisha reports 70 Covid-19 cases including 41 quarantine and 29 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 337744 including 334990 recoveries, 784 active cases and 1,917 deaths.

➡️ Bhubaneswar emerges hottest in Odisha today with a maximum temperature of 40.4 degree Celsius yesterday.

➡️ Odisha doctor tests #COVID +ve after 2nd vaccine dose; Repeat RT-PCR test at RMRC yesterday results Covid negative.

➡️ Twin City Commissionerate Police arrest Sudhir Prusty and Sagar Prusty for murdering a man near CRPF Square. Police arrest five persons for ransacking PCR van.

➡️ Covid 19 test lapses at VSSUT: Testing kit manufacturing company Oscar Medicare claims the kits are fine.

➡️ Locals of Kantiachera village in Soro area of Balasore found in Nullah.

India News

➡️ India reports 18,711 new COVID-19 cases, 14,392 discharges and 100 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,12,10,799 including 1,84,523 active cases, 1,08,68,520 cured cases & 1,57,756 deaths. Till now 2,09,22,344 Vaccinated.

➡️ A total of 21,91,78,908 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 3rd March 2021. Of these, 7,75,631 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred at 0957 hours in Ladakh: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are collectively account for 84.71% of the 18,711 new daily cases.

➡️ New Delhi Marathon 2021 flagged off at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

➡️ West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will hold a ‘Padyatra’ against LPG price hike in Siliguri today.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases top 116.4 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.58 million.

➡️ Quad members plan to hold first summit this month.

