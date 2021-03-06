Shakti’ – Women’s Day Celebrations by Jai Odisha

TNI Bureau: Leading voluntary organisation ‘Jai Odisha’ has started a basic life support training in association with AMRI Hospitals, Bhubaneswar to mark the International Women’s Day.

The training was given to over 200 students of Kamala Nehru Women’s College. They were equipped with basic first aid skills and were taught on how to respond to sudden trauma, whether in their homes or outside. Apart from this, they were also sensitized about basic hygiene that females should adhere to.

As a goodwill gesture, a sanitary pad dispensing machine has been installed for the benefit of students.The machine was donated by AMRI hospitals Bhubaneswar and was facilitated and installed by Jai Odisha – Shakti.

Rudra Narayan Samantaray, Founder of Jai Odisha and the force behind this initiative stressed on empowerment of young girls with life support training and said that the creators can be the best saviours, in the time of distress, since a woman’s instinct is always more powerful than a man’s.