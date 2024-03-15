TNI Morning News Headlines – March 15, 2024

➡️Former BJD Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya injured in road accident in Sambalpur. His condition is stated to be stable. He is being airlifted to Bhubaneswar for further treatment.
➡️Forest Department confirms presence of Black leopard at Garjan hill of Dhanu Baunsa reserve forest in Sundargarh district.
➡️Odisha carpenter presents wooden ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ to Lord Ram at Ayodhya, meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
➡️Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar welcomed the two newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu; the newly appointed ECs joined the Commission today.
➡️Electoral Bonds: Election Commission of India requests the Supreme Court to return the Electoral Bonds’ documents handed over by it to the top court in sealed cover on two occasions.
➡️Supreme Court says SBI has not disclosed the numbers of the electoral bonds, which it had to do.
➡️Supreme Court allows the request of ECI to return the data for being uploaded on the website.
Related Posts
➡️President Droupadi Murmu will confer Bharat Ratna on five eminent personalities on March 30.
➡️Commercial services of country’s first underwater metro train commences in Kolkata.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit Ukhrul, Manipur at about 6:56 AM: National Center for Seismology.
➡️Sensex declines 314.56 points to 72,782.72 in early trade; Nifty drops 101.65 points to 22,045.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to visit Bhutan next week.
➡️Russia begins voting today. Vladimir Putin set to sweep to fifth term.
➡️Rishi Sunak rules out UK General Election on May 2.
Comments are closed.