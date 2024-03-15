Electoral Bonds: Mining Companies make BJD Cash-Rich

TNI Bureau: The data of the Electoral Bonds released by the election commission of India yesterday revealed that the mining companies operating in Odisha have made the state ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) cash rich.

As per the data of the Electoral Bonds, the Naveen Patnaik led conch party has ranked 5th in India and third regional party after the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to get huge amount of donations.

While the Mamata Banerjee led All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) got got Rs 1,610, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) got Rs 1,215 crore and the Biju Janta Dal (BJD) got a funding of Rs 776 crore.

Utkal Alumina International Limited (UAIL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited — the metal unit of Aditya Birla Group —, Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Steel and Power Limited and Rungta Sons Private Limited donated more than the half of what BJD has received in electoral bonds.

While UAIL has purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 145 crore, the Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Steel and Power Limited bought bonds worth Rs 123 crore. Likewise, the Rungta Sons Private Limited has purchased an electoral bonds of Rs 100 crore.

UAIL, a leading alumina refinery, operates in the Rayagada district and the Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Steel and Power Limited operates a 6 MTPA integrated steel plant in Angul district and Rungta Sons Private Ltd operates several mines in the state.